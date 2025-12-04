MPCB shuts down 19 ready mix concrete plants in Mumbai region to curb air pollution

Mumbai, Dec 4 Amid noise over rising pollution due to deteriorating air quality index in Mumbai and around the state, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shut down 19 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to air pollution violations.

The closures are part of a broader crackdown on non-compliant RMC plants that have been contributing to poor air quality.

Actions taken against the plants include issuing closure notices, seizing bank guarantees, and coordinating with local authorities to seal operations.

According to MPCB, the plants were shut down for failing to comply with pollution-mitigation requirements, such as mandatory water-sprinkling mechanisms, enclosed mixing operations, and proper covering of transport vehicles.

The closures are part of the MPCB's efforts to improve the air quality index in Mumbai, which has seen increasing pollution from sources like RMC plants, the statement said.

The MPCB has also seized bank guarantees from some companies and directed local civic bodies to seal generators at illegal units.

The MPCB has issued stricter guidelines for all RMC plants in the state and is working to link plant data with the state's urban development dashboard to improve transparency and compliance.

The state pollution control board said the enforcement action followed a compliance survey that found multiple facilities operating without proper dust control systems, emission management mechanisms and statutory permissions.

The MPCB added that teams were already conducting physical inspections across the region, and strict enforcement will continue through the winter months.

According to the statement, MPCB currently operates 32 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across MMR, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Panvel.

Of these, 14 stations are run through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) from these stations is publicly displayed on the Central Pollution Control Board's online dashboard and broadcast through media platforms, the board said.

In addition, 22 mobile air quality monitoring vans have been deployed across Maharashtra to identify pollution hotspots, transport corridors and industrial clusters, the MPCB noted.

The statement added these vehicles have also been assessing emissions in areas with a high density of RMC units, and violations would trigger strict environmental action.

Similarly, the MPCB directed action against unauthorised metal furnaces operating in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Sion.

These units have been instructed to cease operations and the BMC has been asked to initiate dismantling measures, the state pollution control board said.

The statement added that Mumbai Port Trust authorities have also been instructed to impose preventive restrictions in the Wadala–Mahim belt after emissions were detected during monitoring exercises.

The MPCB said it has intensified its pollution control campaign and will continue enforcement drives against non-compliant industries.

The statement said that board officials, including member secretary M.M. Devendra Singh, were personally involved in field inspections and appeals have been made to industries to cooperate with regulatory norms.

