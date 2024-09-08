Mpox Outbreak In India: First Suspected Positive Case Reported In the Country

A young man, who recently returned after travelling to a country witnessing an Mpox (monkeypox) outbreak, was identified as a suspect case and isolated in a designated hospital. The young male is symptomatic but stable and his samples have been taken to confirm the presence of the virus.

The statement added that that samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. "The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," it said.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern. The WHO said over 120 countries have reported Mpox between January 2022 and August 2024, with over 1,00,000 laboratory-confirmed cases reported and over 220 deaths.

The Health Ministry recently shared on X a video titled, "Everything You Need to Know About Mpox!" In the video, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, explains the symptoms, mode of transmission and treatment options for Mpox.

According to the senior doctor, the symptoms of this infection are similar to a flu and include fever, pimples all over the body, swollen lymph nodes, headache and exhaustion. The WHO also mentions a skin rash or mucosal lesions that can last 2-4 weeks, accompanied by the other symptoms.

The WHO says an mpox vaccine can help prevent infection. The vaccine can also be administered after a person has been in contact with someone who has mpox. "In these cases, the vaccine should be given less than 4 days after contact with someone who has mpox. The vaccine can be given for up to 14 days if the person has not developed symptoms," the WHO says.