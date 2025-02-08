MP's cultural heritage will be on display at GIS-2025: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 8 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal will create an ample opportunity to establish Madhya Pradesh's cultural and industrial potential, besides providing a platform for investment and business opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is a state where development opportunities and traditional heritage flourish side by side.

He said, during the summit, investors will gain insights not only into the state’s industrial policies and infrastructure development but also see how the state is connected to its traditional heritage.

"When industrialists, policymakers, and investors from around the world will participate in GIS - 2025, they will not only witness Madhya Pradesh's industrial prospects but also experience its cultural essence," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Highlighting the significance of 'Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya', the venue for Bhopal GIS to be held on February 24-25, the Chief Minister said this location is a vivid example of India's rich cultural heritage and tribal traditions.

He said the that centre signifies that the state is not only a hub for industries and commerce but also a global attraction for cultural innovation and tourism.

"This approach makes Madhya Pradesh stand out from other states, where investment is not limited to economic activities but also serves as a medium for cultural renaissance and sustainable development," Chief Minister said.

He further stated that the GIS will introduce investors to new business opportunities and allow them to experience the state's rich cultural and historical traditions.

"Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya is more than just a museum. It is a dynamic platform where tribal communities present their traditions, showcase aspects of their lives, and preserve their histories. With authentic huts, traditional crafts, and lifestyles from over 35 tribal communities," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav has informed that the state government will highlight its new semiconductor manufacturing policy during the upcoming summit.

The government has framed a new policy to promote semiconductor sector by offering incentives for investors and various other benefits, including ease clearance of permissions from the concerning authorities and land allotment.

CM Yadav said that enthusiasm and interest are being seen in this sector among potential investors at the GIS, so it is expected that there will be increased investment in this sector. He added that the policy will help in setting up electronics and semiconductor manufacturing centres in the state.

