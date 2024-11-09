MP’s duty is to serve public, not instil fear: Prashant Kishor to RJD

Patna, Nov 9 Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Saturday criticised RJD for intimidating his party cadre, saying that an MP’s duty is to serve the public and not instil fear.

“An MP’s duty is to solve public issues and be their voice not to instil fear. An MP must not restore to threats. It poorly reflects on their character, portraying them more as a strongman than a public servant,” Kishor said while attacking Sudhakar Singh, the RJD MP from Buxar, who stirred controversy by threatening the BJP candidate in an effort to secure his brother Ajit Singh's victory.

“In the previous election, BJP supporters were allegedly beaten at only three places but this time we would ensure that they would be beaten at 300 booths,” Sudhakar Singh said on Friday.

Prashant Kishor and his newly formed party, Jan Suraaj, are actively contesting all four seats for the bypolls scheduled on November 13.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav has traditionally garnered votes by invoking fear of the BJP, while the BJP has done the same by raising fears of Lalu’s influence. This cycle has continued because the public has had no real alternative which has now changed due to Jan Suraaj,” Kishor said.

He argued that despite giving multiple chances to leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Bihar have not seen fundamental improvements in their daily lives or access to basic facilities.

“I want to urge voters to consider whether they want a government genuinely accountable to the people or a system governed by bureaucracy or the alleged lawlessness, or "jungle raj," of past administrations. The Jan Suraaj represents this needed shift, and established parties will soon come to an end as people embrace change,” Kishor said.

