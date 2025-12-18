MPs from Madhya Pradesh meet Scindia; strengthening of party discussed

New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 18 A group of MPs from Madhya Pradesh visited Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for a courtesy meeting at his office in Parliament on Thursday, and discussed strengthening of party at the grassroots in the state.

Among the BJP MPs who met Scindia were former Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma, Jabalpur MP Ashish Dube, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, Ujjain MP Anil Firoziya, among a few others.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uike, MP from Betul, and first time, Sidhi MP Rajesh Mishra, also accompanied them.

During the meeting, BJP leaders discussed strengthening the organisation further in Madhya Pradesh, where the party has been in power for the last over 20 years, except for the 18-month rule of Congress in 2018-19.

"A positive and meaningful discussion took place on strengthening the organisation further, accelerating regional developments, and matters related to the public interest. We will continue to work tirelessly in the interest of the state and country," Scindia, who is Guna MP, wrote on X.

The MPs gathered for this courtesy meeting amid the Winter session of Parliament, which has been underway since December 1.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP won all of them in 2024 against 28 in 2019, when Scindia, who was then in Congress, had also lost to the BJP's KP Yadav from his home turf, Guna.

However, Scindia left the Congress in 2020 and contested the election on the BJP's symbol and won with massive votes.

Scindia, who is currently serving as Union Minister of Communications and the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, will be visiting Indore to attend a couple of events on Friday.

