MP’s milk production to grow by 18 pc in next 5 yrs: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 14 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state’s milk production will grow by 18 per cent in the next five years.

“At present, Madhya Pradesh contributes to 9 per cent of milk production in the country which will be increased up to 18 per cent in the next five years,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that despite having more than 51,000 villages, Madhya Pradesh is lacking in milk production in comparison to the other states.

"There is vast potential for increasing milk production in Madhya Pradesh. Our government is also planning to give incentives to villagers to encourage them for milk production," the Chief Minister said during an inspection of the Sanchi milk plant in Indore.

About the Sanchi Milk Plant - which is on the verge of closure due to financial mishandling - the Chief Minister assured that Sanchi Milk Plant’s employees will not lose their jobs.

Sources said that some of the Sanchi units in the state are not performing well and are witnessing a loss in revenue. However, big units of the plant, especially in Indore and Bhopal are in the loss.

“The Sanchi brand will remain. The people of Madhya Pradesh have a very strong bond with the brand. Agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been made to establish the brand in each and every corner of the state and the result would be seen in the next five years,” the Chief Minister said.

Notably, the Chief Minister has recently announced that a tripartite agreement (between the Madhya Pradesh government, state dairy board and NDDB) was made, the opposition Congress alleged Sanchi brand is being taken over through the back door.

