MPs & ministers have assured to fight unitedly for K’taka: Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, June 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that all MPs and Union Ministers from the state have assured him to fight unitedly for the good of the state.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that on Thursday night a meeting between the Karnataka government and MPs and the Union Ministers from the state was held. “All details of the projects have been made available to them. All MPs and Union Ministers have assured me that they will fight unitedly, burying differences, for the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that he has urged them to pressure the Central government and approve the state projects. “When it comes to state’s land, water and language, politics should not be brought in. We are trying to rise above the party politics,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that one of the Union Ministers lied regarding the Mahadayi. “He claimed that the Mahadayi drinking water project is stuck in the court. The gazette notification is done while permission is required from the Central Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The matter is presently before the Central government. Still, it is falsely claimed that the matter is before the court,” he said.

He said that the Upper Bhadra project was also discussed in the meeting.

“The money announced for the project has not been released yet. They claim that there is a technical issue from the side of the state government. We have clarified that there is no technical issue. We have written letters and sent the files as well. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to it and we have demanded to announce it as a national project. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has also supported it,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that the Mekedatu project has been pending since 2018 while the DPR is ready and the approximate cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

“The project will benefit Tamil Nadu as well. However, Tamil Nadu has filed a case in the court. But, the court has not issued a stay on the project. This has been brought to the notice of union ministers. The Mekedatu project would help with drinking water and the production of electricity,” he said.

Regarding the Krishna water distribution, the gazette notification is yet to be prepared. The Central government has to convey it to the Supreme Court and this has also been brought to the notice of the union ministers, he said.

The 15th Finance Commission has considered the 2011 census report. The population in Karnataka has been contained. The 1971 census must be considered and the state should not be penalized for controlling the population. The state’s allocation has been reduced by 23 per cent. From Karnataka Rs 4.5 lakh crore tax is being paid to the Central government, he maintained.

“We are getting only 12 per cent. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has suggested bringing this matter before the 16th Finance Commission. The Centre has not released special grants to the state and towards the crucial peripheral ring road. We have requested to work on these matters,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

--IANS

