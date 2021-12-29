MPSC 2 January 2022, exam gets postponed, not canceled

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) postponed the State Pre-Service Examination 2021 (MPSC Exam) due to the Covid-19 restriction. The exams which were scheduled for January 02, 2022, are now got on hold, the future dates of the examination will be announced shortly.

The general administration department has issued a circular in this regard, which states "In the backdrop of the Coronavirus and due to the non-publication of advertisements for direct service in the government, some candidates have missed the opportunity to appear for the examination since they have crossed the age limit. In view of the implementation of the decision taken by the government, the commission is postponing the State Services Pre-examination scheduled on January 02, 2022. The revised examination date will be announced shortly."

राज्य सेवा पूर्व परीक्षा 2021 करीता वयाधिक ठरलेल्या उमेदवारांना दिनांक 17 डिसेंबर 2021 रोजीच्या शासन निर्णयानुसार परीक्षेची संधी उपलब्ध व्हावी, याकरिता दिनांक 2 जानेवारी 2022 रोजी नियोजित प्रस्तुत परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्यात येत आहे. pic.twitter.com/tjqHxgbdkw — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) December 28, 2021

It should be also noted that the notice didn't mention anything on the cancelation of exams, hence the exams may be held later. Earlier the MPSC also gave the opportunity to those candidates who had exceeded their age limit and could not submit the applications due to covid. There were those candidates who have exceeded their age limit between March 01, 2020, and December 17, 2021, and the government also asked the candidate to submit their applications.