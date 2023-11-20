MRPS extends support to BJP in Telangana polls

Hyderabad, Nov 20 Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has announced its support to BJP in Telangana Assembly elections.

MRPS claims to represent Madigas, the largest community among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state, and it has been fighting for categorisation of SCs in reservation.

MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga has urged MRPS and nine other community organisations to work for the victory of BJP candidates in November 30 Assembly elections.

The decision came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting of MRPS in Hyderabad and announced that the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas.

Manda Krishna Madiga stated in a letter to various Madigas organisations that Congress has done injustice to them on the demand for categorisation of SC reservation.

He said the Congress when in power at the Centre failed to pass a legislation for SC categorisation and during the last 10 years did not extend its support to the demand as an opposition party.

He also slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its ‘betrayal’ of Madigas. He said Chief Minister KCR did not give any representation to the community in his council of ministers. Madigas is numerically the biggest community among SCs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, Madigas make up for 60 percent of SCs, who constitute about 17 percent of the population.

