MSC misled authorities in permission request for public meeting: Delhi police to HC

New Delhi, Oct 20 The police on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that Mission Save Constitution, an organisation dedicated to promoting awareness of constitutional rights, allegedly misled authorities when seeking permission to hold a public meeting at Ramlila Ground later this month.

The police stated that while the initial permission had been granted, it was subsequently revoked due to numerous complaints from local residents, who expressed concerns that the proposed event with expected attendance of around 10,000 people had communal undertones.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Subramonium Prasad said that he would deliver his order on the matter on October 25.

Mission Save Constitution (MSC) moved the high court after the Delhi police revoked their initial consent, citing concerns over the event's “communal” nature.

Petitioner, MSC, had initially received approval for the gathering, scheduled for October 29, after a series of meetings and clearances with Delhi Police officials. However, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Central Delhi district unilaterally and arbitrarily revoked this permission.

The organisation's objective for the event is to initiate a series of gatherings focused on strengthening various marginalised communities, beginning with minority communities and extending to groups like SC, ST, and OBC. These meetings aim to give a voice to all oppressed sections of society.

The petition seeks the court's intervention to set aside the DCP's October 16 letter and to grant permission for the event on October 29.

The DCP's letter, which cancelled the previous permission, mentioned that the event's theme had been misrepresented, and social media posts indicated a communal agenda.

It raised concerns about the potential for communal tensions during the festive season and in a sensitive location like Old Delhi.

The petitioner had argued that the reasons provided for the cancellation of permission are unfounded and unreasonable.

MSC, led by advocate Mehmood Pracha as its national convenor, aims to educate the public about their constitutional rights and improve the well-being of marginalised communities by utilising constitutional and legal provisions.

