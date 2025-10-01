MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

New Delhi, Oct 1 Farmers have welcomed the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) on various rabi crops, saying a hike in crop prices increases their income, while many of them have termed it a Navratri gift.

Jasvir Singh, a farmer from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, told IANS that any increase in MSP is undoubtedly a beneficial step for farmers.

"The government has increased the prices for crops this year; they did it the previous year as well, and I believe the government must be doing so in upcoming years as well," he said.

A better price would always bring happiness to a farmer's family, he added.

Anurag Pawar, hailing from the same district, thanked the government for increasing prices on rabi crops, including wheat, mustard, and others.

"The Modi government have been continuously increasing the prices on kharif and rabi crops since it came into power. Last year, the government hiked MSP on wheat by Rs 85; this year, it is Rs 150," he said.

Farmers of Guna districts in Madhya Pradesh have also hailed the government decision, saying it showed the government's commitment toward farmers.

The Modi government's decision on NSP is entirely in favour of farmers, said Bhawani Shankar Sharma.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done plenty of work for farmers, and he continues to do so. Farmers are already getting benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme and the PM Fasal Bima Yojana," Sharma stated.

Narmada Shankar Bhargava said that there could not be a better decision, favouring farmers, where there is a price hike for their crops every year.

" I appreciate the Modi government's efforts to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income," Bhargava noted.

Meanwhile, farmers of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh termed the Modi government's decision a motivation for farmers.

Mangala Prasad Maurya said that a hike in the MSP motivates farmers to engage in farming more seriously and increase production.

Rammurat Chaudhary said that the government’s step is commendable, but farmers should also have the authority to decide prices.

Another farmer, Umesh Yadav, welcomed the move but added that unless the increase is based on the actual cost incurred, farmers will not be fully satisfied.

