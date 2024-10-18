Mubarak Gul Appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul as the pro-tem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Mubarak Gul, a senior leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), secured his Eidgah seat in the recently held assembly elections.

The order issued by the LG authorizes Gul to administer the oath or affirmation to the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar.

The order states, “I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby appoint Mr. Mubarak Gul, as Speaker Pro-tem.”

Additionally, Gul will perform the functions of the Speaker until a permanent Speaker is elected.