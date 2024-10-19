Mubarak Gul Takes Oath as Protem Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly (Watch Video)

Published: October 19, 2024 12:00 PM

Senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul took the oath of office as the Protem Speaker of the Jammu and ...

Senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul took the oath of office as the Protem Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Top officials, including Chief Minister and other prominent leaders of the National Conference, attended the ceremony.

According to reports Gul, who represents the Eidgah constituency, will oversee the assembly's proceedings until the election of a permanent speaker. 

Gul, who was re-elected from the Eidgah constituency, has held several significant roles during his extensive political career. He previously served as the Speaker of the Assembly in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015 and was an advisor to Omar Abdullah during his first tenure as chief minister.

Gul’s political career began in 1976 as a councillor, and he has been elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly multiple times, including in 1983, 1996, 2002, 2008, and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

