MUDA case: Discussion refused by K’taka Assembly Speaker

Bengaluru, July 24 Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader on Wednesday refused permission to debate the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for which the Opposition BJP is seeking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Passing the order in the House after listening to the submissions from both the Congress and Opposition leaders, Speaker Khader refused to permit the discussion.

“The subject brought before the House for discussion is not an urgent matter and there is a judicial enquiry ongoing. The proposal for debate on the matter is refused,” Speaker Khader declared.

Following the announcement, Congress members welcomed the decision by banging on their desks, while the BJP strongly protested. Amid the din, Speaker Khader adjourned the House for one hour.

“When the proposal for discussion regarding the tribal welfare Board case was brought up, I allowed a prolonged discussion since it was a relevant subject even as the matter was being investigated by the quasi-judicial body SIT. Later, the discussion on the Enforcement Directorate was also allowed,” Speaker Khader stated before passing the order.

Leader of Opposition (LoP), R Ashoka, raised the matter and insisted that the House discuss the MUDA irregularities “as there are daily reports and developments.”

Congress members strongly protested this and maintained that since it is an old matter, no chance should be given for discussion.

Minister for Law, HK Patil, quoting the rules, stated that the House can only discuss matters of recent occurrence and demanded that the House should be run according to the rules.

LoP Ashoka stood up and maintained that it was a scam involving Rs 3,000 crore and was relevant.

Senior BJP MLA, S Sureshkumar maintained that since the needle of suspicion points towards the person in the highest office, the matter should be taken up for discussion.

Sureshkumar charged that the state government had deliberately handed over the case to the judicial body on July 14, a day before the Assembly session, in order to deny permission in the House to debate the issue.

