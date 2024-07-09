MUDA case: Guilty should be punished no matter who it is, says K’taka Cong’s Hariprasad

Bengaluru, July 9 Senior leader and Congress MLC, BK Hariprasad stated on Tuesday that it doesn’t matter how influential the people involved in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), action should be initiated against them.

The statement has assumed importance as the BJP is alleging the involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanding his resignation.

Speaking to reporters about the developments surrounding MUDA, Hariprasad asserted that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are important persons, and he was not in a position, to give them suggestions.

However, he stressed that voices should be raised regarding the alleged irregularities in MUDA and the tribal welfare Board.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has made it very clear that regarding matters of corruption, there is zero tolerance. Action has to be initiated against the guilty irrespective of their status,” Hariprasad opined.

“When you talk about land, it is like Pandora’s Box. No one is genuine. Most politicians have some issues with land in one way or another. The MUDA case can’t be hushed up so easily,” Hariprasad maintained.

“Not only in Mysuru city, but denotification of land has also been done rampantly in Bengaluru. One has to study the denotifications during the tenures of different CMs. There is one law for the rich and another for the poor. There should be one law for all. If the Congress party has won 135 seats in the Assembly election, it is because the poor have voted for the party,” Hariprasad underlined.

“The SC, ST, minorities, and oppressed classes have voted for the Congress. These classes should not be meted injustice,” he pointed out.

Talking about the tribal welfare Board, Hariprasad maintained that the guilty must be punished in this matter as well.

“We will not leave the matter just like that. The Valmiki community is struggling to come up. In this scenario, the community should not be rendered injustice,” he stated.

