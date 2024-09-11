MUDA case: Karnataka HC to conclude hearing on CM's writ petition against Governor on Thursday

Bengaluru, Sep 11 All eyes are on the Karnataka High Court, which is due to complete its hearing on Thursday in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and may pronounce its order on the matter.

A bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, will conclude the process of hearing the writ petition filed by the Chief Minister, challenging the order of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning his prosecution.

Siddaramaiah has sought quashing of the order by the Governor.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Chief Minister, will present the second round of submissions on Thursday.

The bench is most likely to reserve its judgment, but sources also say that it might pronounce the order following the conclusion of the arguments and counter-arguments.

The proceedings will begin from noon onwards.

The verdict in this case would be decisive for the Congress government in Karnataka as well as for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is also crucial for Governor Gehlot.

If the bench upholds the writ petition and quashes the order by the Governor, it would be a great embarrassment for him. The verdict would also impact the slew of petitions before him against Congress leaders.

If the Governor’s order is upheld, CM Siddaramaiah will suffer a setback. The lower court will order the filing of an FIR against him and legal proceedings will begin against him.

The demand for Siddaramaiah’s removal from the CM’s post would grow stronger. The BJP would intensify its agitation and celebrate the court order if it goes against the CM.

While the CM is represented by Singhvi, the Governor’s office is represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Advocate General K. Shashi Kiran Shetty, presenting his arguments for CM Siddaramaiah submitted to the court that the Governor cannot act as an investigator. Singhvi has also argued that the Governor did not follow the principles of natural justice while granting permission for a probe against the Chief Minister. He also stated that the Governor did not consider the advice given by the Cabinet in this matter.

Defending the Governor, Tushar Mehta submitted that the decision was made lawfully and that all due process was followed.

Lawyer Lakshmi Iyengar, appearing for petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, argued that there was evidence of Siddaramaiah’s role in the MUDA case.

"CM Siddaramaiah’s wife does not have any source of income. The property of the wife in this case has to be considered belonging to the husband," she maintained.

In an important development, the Karnataka government had suspended former MUDA Commissioner, GT Dinesh Kumar in connection with the charges against him during his tenure at the civic agency, pending an enquiry.

