MUDA case: K'taka BJP to protest on Aug 22 over ‘disrespecting’ Guv

Bengaluru, Aug 21 Karnataka BJP on Wednesday said that it would hold a statewide protest for ‘disrespecting’ Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he gave consent to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

“The BJP will hold protests in all district centres across the state on August 22 to condemn Congress for disrespecting the dignity of the Governor and to demand the Chief Minister's resignation in light of Siddaramaiah's involvement in the case,” Karnataka BJP General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said.

He said that the protests would take place in all district centres including Bengaluru, adding that the members of the core committee, local MPs, MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs, public representatives, district presidents, and office bearers will participate in these protests.

“During a Congress protest, the image of the Governor was disrespected while in some places, his photographs were burned. Ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Krishna

He added that in Beltangady town, Congress leader Rakshit Shivaram made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, adding that the Congress leaders have been making statements which incite violence.

“Police Department should register suo motu cases against them,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar taking a dig at the BJP, said that there are internal issues within the BJP. “They are now staging another protest to fix those issues. Their protest holds no significance,” said Shivakumar.

On the BJP’s protest near his residence in Sadashivanagar, the Deputy Chief Minister said that they staged a ‘Mysuru Chalo’ protest alleging MUDA corruption.

“We have already addressed that issue. Now they are protesting again can anyone stop them from doing so? Who told them not to protest?” he said.

About the repairing of the Tungabhadra Dam gates, he said, the gates have been repaired with the hard work of labourers, engineers, and officials.

“As soon as the dam is full, the Chief Minister and I will perform the Bagina ceremony. The government will honour every labourer involved in the repair work. The BJP criticised us on this issue but we didn’t speak then. We worked and achieved results. Criticisms fade away but the work remains,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

