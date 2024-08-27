MUDA case: K’taka Dy CM gives ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call to press Guv for action in pending cases

Bengaluru, Aug 27 Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday gave a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call for an agitation on August 31 to pressurize Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to give sanction for prosecution in cases against BJP leaders pending before him.

The Congress has been protesting against the Governor for giving sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing media persons at the party office, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Tuesday, “On August 31, we will take out a march from the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan and urge the Governor to accord consent for the pending cases seeking prosecution. All legislators, ministers and council members should participate in the agitation.”

“On last Thursday, we had a Cabinet meeting and advised the Governor. We had information about four criminal cases which were investigated by the various departments, including the Lokayukta and SIT. The case is also against Union Minister Kumaraswamy and three former BJP ministers. The charge sheet has been filed and agencies have requested prosecution against them. The Governor has not given sanction,” Shivakumar stated.

“So, we had sent an advice to him asking him to give sanction for prosecution in those cases. In the MUDA case, he gave sanction for prosecution without any investigation. But, in other cases investigation has been done. We have made an appeal. In continuation of our demand, we are holding a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on August 31 demanding his action regarding getting prosecution in those four cases,” Shivakumar maintained.

Criticising Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, the Deputy CM stated, "Our big brother Kumaraswamy is someone who does genuine work. A case was registered against him 10 years ago. On November 21, 2023 Lokayukta SIT officials also wrote a letter to the Governor. We are not fabricating anything. The SIT has submitted a 218-page investigation report to the Governor against him.

Taking a jibe at the Union minister, he further questioned, “Kumaraswamy, who is well-known for truthfulness, said that he didn’t sign anything. I was surprised by his statement. If he claims that it’s not his signature, then someone must have committed forgery. Why hasn't he filed a complaint alleging signature forgery? If his signature was indeed forged, shouldn't he have at least filed a complaint with the police?"

Shivakumar was referring to the case of alleged illegal allotment of more than 500 acres of land for mining during Kumaraswamy's tenure as the CM.

"Whoever has done it, a complaint should be lodged against those who committed the forgery,” Shivakumar maintained.

“I request Kumaraswamy to immediately lodge a complaint regarding forgery of his signature during his tenure as the CM. Till date no complaint has been filed. If he files a complaint even over mail to the police station, we will investigate the matter on who forged his signature,” Shivakumar stated.

"The FIR was filed against Kumaraswamy during the tenure of former CM BS Yediyurappa. Let us know about who had conspired against him. Kumaraswamy has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking bail. He has admitted that he himself recommended the sanction of the lease. When he has admitted himself, it looks fishy. So I am appealing to the excellency to take action,” he stated.

The Congress had earlier staged a statewide protest against the Governor on August 19.

The statements by Congress leader during the protest had triggered a major controversy.

