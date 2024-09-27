MUDA Case: Lokayukta Police File FIR Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Lokayukta police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several others in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. This action comes after a court order, according to official sources.

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law and others by the Mysuru Lokayukta in the MUDA case. The FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC including 351, 420, 340, IPC 09, 120B and others.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/xni2GwYZbJ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

On Wednesday, a Special Court in Bengaluru directed a Lokayukta police investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, by the MUDA. The ruling, issued by Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, follows the High Court's affirmation of the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the inquiry, paving the way for an FIR to be filed against Siddaramaiah.

The Special Court has instructed the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to commence an investigation based on a complaint lodged by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The Court's order, issued under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), empowers a magistrate to mandate an investigation into a cognizable offense. The Court has also set a deadline for the investigation report to be submitted by December 24.

Also Read| Dubai Consulate Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals Over Fraudulent Calls from PBSK Number.

"Acting under Sec. 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e., Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru is hereby directed to register the case, investigate and to file a report as contemplated under Sec.173 of Cr.P.C., within a period 3 months from today." the court had said.

The case includes charges punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), Section 166 (Public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person), Section 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property), Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 426 (Punishment for mischief), Section 465 (Punishment for forgery), Section 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), Section 340 (Wrongful confinement), Section 351 (Assault), along with other relevant sections.