MUDA case: Lokayukta says probe in final stage; court expresses displeasure

Bengaluru, Dec 18 The Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday submitted a status report to the Special Court for MLAs and MPs in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the prime accused, informing the court that the investigation is in its final stage.

However, the court expressed its displeasure over the delay in completing the probe.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the Karnataka Lokayukta filed the status report and submitted that certain sanction orders were yet to be obtained, while asserting that the investigation was nearing completion. The court had earlier directed the Lokayukta to submit the final report in the case by December 18.

Observing the delay, the court noted: “It is noticed from the records that on the last date of hearing, this court, considering various aspects that had transpired in the MUDA case, had directed the investigating authorities to complete the investigation.”

“It is pertinent to note that this court had deferred passing any order on the ‘B report’ (closure report) filed with respect to accused Nos. 1 to 4, since the investigation was not concluded and the investigating officer had sought permission to conduct further investigation,” the court observed.

The court further stated that since the investigating agency had not placed any material on record relating to further investigation, it would be constrained to proceed on the basis of the report already filed.

“Hence, the learned SPP is hereby directed to furnish the CD files on or before the next date of hearing. In the meantime, the complainant or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), if they so desire, may file rejoinders,” the court ordered.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer filed a requisition seeking an extension of judicial custody of former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar for a further period of 14 days. After considering the request, the court extended his judicial custody till December 31 and directed jail authorities to produce him through video conferencing.

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who has challenged the clean chit granted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, strongly criticised the delay in the probe. He submitted that no further investigation had been carried out so far with respect to the filing of the ‘B final report’ against accused No.1 Siddaramaiah to accused No.4, as mentioned in the Private Complaint Register (PCR).

He alleged that the investigating agencies were deliberately prolonging the matter. The SPP refuted the allegation, stating that the Lokayukta was ready to submit the final report in a sealed cover to demonstrate its credibility. He also sought permission from the court to file the CD files.

The case was adjourned to December 23.

The MUDA case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been accused of benefiting from the allotment of compensatory sites to his family members in violation of rules.

The state government has maintained that the allotments were made in accordance with existing norms and that there was no illegality or personal gain involved. The Special Court for MLAs and MPs is currently hearing a petition challenging the clean chit granted to the Chief Minister, and its decision is awaited.

