MUDA case: LoP Ashoka releases fresh papers against K’taka CM

Mandya, (Karnataka) Aug 7 Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Wednesday released new documents related to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take responsibility and tender his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Mandya city on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka stated, “At the end of your career, you should have retired with dignity. On May 8, 2023, a social activist held a press conference in Mysuru about the scam. If you had returned all 14 allotted sites then, you would not be in the position of an accused today.”

“CM Siddaramaiah acquired 14 sites in MUDA. These lands originally belonged to a person named Ninga, who purchased them for Rs 1 in 1935. Ninga passed away, and his wife, Ningamma, died in 1990. There are 27 members in Ninga’s family. However, only one of Ninga’s three sons, Devaraju, has signed for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family,” LoP Ashoka said.

“According to the Supreme Court’s order, this is against the rules. It is not permissible to have a single person’s signature for registration,” Ashoka pointed out.

At that time, 462 acres of land was allocated for development. Land acquisition was to be completed by 1998, and during this period, the Ninga family received compensation, Ashoka claimed.

“CM Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister at the time. In 2001, Rs 11.58 crore were released for the development of the area. In 2004, CM Siddaramaiah’s family illegally purchased 3.15 acres of land,” Ashoka alleged.

He said that during the development work, from 2005 onwards, the land intended for agricultural use was converted into residential plots and the District Collector and the Tehsildar conducted site inspections, but no action was taken.

According to the Deputy Commissioner’s letter, distributing sites in a 50:50 ratio has caused MUDA to suffer losses of more than Rs 4,000 crore, he claimed.

“Don’t you think you are accountable?

“The conflict of interest is evident as CM Siddaramaiah is demanding compensation for his family. With 86,000 applications pending before MUDA, how could you secure 14 sites for your family?” Ashoka questioned.

LoP Ashoka said, “The scam has taken a new twist. One of Ninga's sons from the Javara family has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner claiming rights over the allotted land.

“One of the family members of Javara, Devaraju, who sold the land to the CM’s wife, allegedly created fake documents in his name to claim ownership while concealing the presence of his two brothers and their children.”

Ashoka demanded answers to the following concerns, “When the CM’s brother-in-law purchased the land from Devaraju, there was no Encumbrance Certificate in Devaraju’s name. How did the CM’s family proceed with the purchase amidst confusion?”

“By the time the CM’s brother-in-law bought the land, the locality was developed. Was the purchase made without inspecting the land?

If they had seen the already-developed locality, why was no complaint filed with MUDA? Why did CM Siddaramaiah not warn officials about violations? Why was this not mentioned in the 2013 election affidavit, even though his wife received the land in 2010?

In 2018, the land value was mentioned as Rs 25 lakh in the election affidavit. Now, he is claiming Rs 63 crore in compensation. How is it possible for property worth Rs 25 lakh in 2018 to become Rs 63 crore in 2024?

It has been proven that the Deputy Commissioner’s directions were sidelined, and illegal decisions were made. The MUDA Commissioner has ignored 17 letters from the DC based on public and organisational complaints. How could the MUDA Commissioner disregard the DC’s directions, and what support did he have?” Ashoka questioned.

Considering the development of ignored directions, the DC who chaired the MUDA meeting on November 22, 2023, instructed MUDA to provide answers to his letters by the next day. He also made decisions, but none of his directions, including canceling land allotments on a 50:50 basis, were implemented.

“The DC has also sought a report, criticising MUDA for not providing information on site allotments from November 20, 2020, to the present. The DC stated that this is a serious lapse and demanded a response within seven days,” Ashoka maintained.

Ashoka alleged that CM Siddaramaiah was disturbed by the MUDA scam and the next day, he held a press conference and answered questions selectively.

He could have answered these questions during the session but avoided it, fearing the discussion would be recorded, Ashoka said.

He gave a full-page advertisement to newspapers, attempting to mislead the public, Ashoka claimed.

