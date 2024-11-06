MUDA case: No black mark on me until court decides, says K’taka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that until the court decides the matter in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, there is no black mark on him or the dignity of the chair.

He made the statement after appearing before the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent T.J. Udesh on Wednesday morning in connection with the MUDA case.

CM Siddaramaiah who appeared to be confident after the questioning, stated that he was investigated by the Lokayukta officers.

“I have given answers to all questions of the Lokayukta police. My statements were recorded and they have also read out my answers and I have endorsed them,” the CM stated.

When asked whether he was informed that he would have to attend an investigation again, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he had not been asked to appear again.

When questioned on the BJP demanding a CBI probe, he stated, “What is the demand of the petitioner Snehamayi Krishna? The Governor has ordered an investigation. Is BJP against the investigation? This shows that they have made false allegations.”

“Have BJP leaders handed over any case to the CBI? The Lokayukta is an independent agency. If the demand for a CBI probe is made I will fight the matter in court,” he maintained.

“The process of allotment of sites has taken place as per the law. The BJP and JD(S) have made false allegations and I have answered all charges. The sites were not returned because I made a mistake, they were returned by my wife voluntarily after allegations surfaced,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“I was questioned over false allegations. What can be done about it? I had no role in the MUDA case, how can I have any document in this regard? Until the court decides, there is no black mark on me. I will answer false allegations against me in the court,” CM Siddaramaiah stated, answering a question.

CM Siddaramaiah is named as the main accused in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

He is the first Chief Minister to face a Lokayukta probe while being in power in the history of Karnataka.

It is also the first time CM Siddaramaiah, who has a clean record, is facing a probe in his four-decade-old political career.

CM Siddaramaiah was probed about his alleged role in allocation of sites on 50:50 basis to his family; land conversion and for alleged fabrication of documents.

Sources stated that, if CM Siddaramaiah gets a clean chit in the Lokayukta probe, it would help him to strongly argue that the investigation by the CBI is not required and allegations against him are political in nature.

The High Court will take up the matter on the petition demanding a CBI probe on November 26. The court has also asked the Lokayukta to submit its report after investigation.

