MUDA case: Petitioner demands re-investigation of former IAS officer & Cong MP

Bengaluru, Oct 25 The petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Snehamayi Krishna has made another submission to the Mysuru Lokayukta on Friday to reinvestigate the former IAS officer and Congress MP G. Kumar Naik in connection with the MUDA case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The submission was made to the Superintendent of Police of Mysuru Lokayukta who is in charge of the investigation of the MUDA case. The petitioner has demanded that Kumar Naik should be reinvestigated and clarification must be taken.

The petitioner has also demanded that the bush, plants and trees that are grown in the 3.16 acres of land in the Kesare village survey number 464, earlier owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife should be cleared and photos and videos be taken of the underground drainage system and parks in the said property.

“Kumara Nayak has questioned whether those who filed complaints have any knowledge of legal provisions and dimensions?” Naik further maintained that while converting the land all angles are considered and rules are followed. There is no mistake committed,” Snehamayi Krishna stated.

Snehamayi Krishna claimed that on the other hand, there is an attempt to create confusion among the people in the MUDA case.

He added that on the pretext of the presence of bushes, plants and trees growing in the 3.16 acres of land of the survey number 464, it is portrayed that there were no traces of a layout being built there and photos and videos of underground drainage system and parks were not taken in this backdrop to cover up the mistake.

“Hence, I urge you to clear the bushes, plants and trees grown in the said land earlier owned by Siddaramaiah’s wife and take photos and videos of the underground drainage system and parks. I also request to include them to carry out the investigation,” he stated.

Snehamayi Krishna has also provided a set of questions to be asked to Kumara Naik, who worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru City.

Meanwhile, in connection with the alleged scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned six employees associated with the MUDA for questioning.

These employees have been summoned on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

The ED had filed a money-laundering case against Siddaramaiah and others last month. The ED sleuths have also raided the MUDA office and residence of the fourth accused J. Devaraju. Siddaramaiah is the first accused, his wife Parvathy is made as the second accused while his brother-in-law is named as the third accused.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed an appeal petition before the Double Division bench of Karnataka High Court on Thursday questioning the order of the Single Bench of the High Court and Special Court to file an FIR against him and investigate him in the MUDA case.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday stated there is a provision in the law to make an appeal in the MUDA case.

Hence, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has gone to the double bench. “We have to see what will be the decision of the court,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dan

