MUDA case: Petitioner seeks dismissal of AG over inaction on Minister’s remark against judiciary

Bengaluru, Oct 21 Social activist and petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a petition demanding the dismissal of the Advocate General (AG) and seeking a direction to expedite the petition against Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

The submissions were made in connection with inaction on remarks made by Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan on the judgement by the High Court on The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Abraham submitted the memorandum to the Governor on Monday at the Raj Bhavani. Abraham met the Governor and held a detailed discussion in this regard.

Abraham stated, "I have sought a direction to expedite the petition for sanction for criminal prosecution of Minister for Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan, for contempt of Court, pending before the AG."

The demand is made for Minister Zameer's statement, calling the order passed by the High Court in CM Siddaramiah's case, a political judgment. The High Court had upheld the consent for the prosecution against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

Abraham also sought the dismissal of the Advocate General from his post, under Article 165 of the Constitution, for not granting sanction for prosecution against Minister Zameer Ahmed and indirectly supporting him. "Instead of standing up or upholding the image and dignity of the High Court of Karnataka," Abraham said.

The submission urged to expedite the process and consider the application dated September 26, 2024, seeking his consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, to initiate Criminal Proceedings before the High Court of Karnataka, against B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan- the Congress MLA and Minister.

“I have made an application to the AG of Karnataka, seeking to initiate criminal proceedings before the High Court of Karnataka, against Minister Zameer. The Advocate General of Karnataka has not bothered to respond or act upon my application till date seeking consent to initiate criminal Proceedings,” Abraham said.

He added that Minister Zameer had committed an offence under section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 and therefore the consent of the Advocate General was sought under section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act.

“Minister Zameer while addressing the media in connection and as a reaction to the judgement rendered by the High Court made a statement that in his opinion the judgement is a “political judgment”.

Abraham has submitted another petition to the Governor for the removal of the Advocate General of Karnataka, exercising powers conferred Under Article 165 of the Constitution of India, for shielding a contemnor by denying/delaying the grant of consent for prosecution against the contemnor, while disregarding the disrespect and insult meted out towards the authority and dignity of the High Court of Karnataka by Minister Zameer.

