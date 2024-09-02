MUDA case: RTI activist who highlighted K'taka CM's role gets life threat from land mafia

Bengaluru, Sep 2 A Mysuru-based RTI activist who highlighted the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's role, on Monday claimed he was getting life threats from land sharks and the real estate mafia.

In response to threats from the real estate mafia, the Karnataka Police has started patrolling his residence and the surrounding areas in Mysuru city.

RTI activist N Gangaraju, who had exposed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family’s involvement in the MUDA case, has written a letter to the Chief Minister’ Office (CMO) requesting security and the deputation of a gunman.

The authorities while rejecting his request for a gunman have arranged for police patrolling around his residence. Additionally, a ‘Smart e-beat’ system has been set up at his home.

Speaking to IANS, Gangaraju explained on Monday that two to three crucial documents in the MUDA case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are yet to come out.

“On Sunday, when I was returning from Pandavapura town to Mysuru with my family, strange persons waylaid the vehicle and threatened me and my family and I got their photos. The threats have continued,” he stated.

“I was the one who had registered a criminal case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his first tenure as the CM, regarding his direct involvement in a land case.

“Now, the matter is before the Supreme Court. At present the High Court is asking petitioners to establish direct involvement of CM Siddaramaiah in the case and I can establish his role but I am being threatened,” Gangaraju stated.

“I was the first to bring out the MUDA case,” Gangaraju stated.

The Inspector of Kuvempunagar Police Station in Mysuru in a written statement to Gangaraju on August 28 stated, “The PSI, ASI, Cheetah bike patrol, mobile squad, plainclothes officers, crime division police, and sleuths from the Intelligence wing will patrol the residence and surrounding areas to keep vigil.

“The police department has also placed a point book at your residence where the beat police are required to sign in, during both day and night shifts. Officers are also tasked with gathering information regarding the movement of suspicious persons.”

The police have asked Gangaraju to inform them immediately if he faces any threats to his life or the lives of his family members.

“He can either call the emergency number or file a complaint with the police. If Gangaraju wants protection from a gunman, he can avail of the facility by paying the stipulated fee.”

A delegation from the Congress party had earlier met with the Police Commissioner of Mysuru and filed a complaint demanding the arrest of Gangaraju, alleging that he was carrying out propaganda against the Chief Minister and his family.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, has accused the Congress government in the state of “harassing RTI activists who expose the MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family.”

Gangaraju has been at the forefront of unearthing irregularities related to land in Mysuru, with a special focus on the irregularities involving MUDA.

