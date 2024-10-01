MUDA Land Scam: Mysuru Lokayukta Initiates Inquiry Involving CM Siddaramaiah

The Mysuru Lokayukta has officially started the inquiry and investigation into the case linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam from Tuesday. This follows an FIR filed on September 27 against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. The FIR was filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B, among others.

The FIR mentioned that Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others are accused in the case and alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The Mysuru Lokayukta had sent their first notice to social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is one of the complainants in the MUDA scam. He also filed a petition to the Karnataka High Court seeking the transfer of the case from the Lokayukta to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following his notice, activist Snehamayi Krishna said, "No notice regarding any documents has been received. I am ready to provide the documents that I have if at all any documentation is required in the inquiry. Technical evidence is not available; only documentary evidence can be asked for. I have given all the documents while making the complaint earlier; I will give what is asked during the inquiry. I am insisting and calling for a comprehensive investigation into the scams of the 50:50 ratio of illegal plots given and received in private and Lokayukta complaints. I am confident that I will win in these cases too."

The FIR was filed by Mysuru Lokayukta after a Special Court in Bengaluru passed an order directing them to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the MUDA. As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has come down guns blazing at the Congress party, accusing it of supporting "corrupt" leaders and demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation. CM Siddaramiah, however, has quashed all demands for his resignation.