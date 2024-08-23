MUDA scam: Clarifications will be provided to the Governor, says K'taka HM

Bengaluru, Aug 23 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that if submissions are made in connection with allegations of concealing documents by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, the government will look into the matter, and the concerned persons will be questioned.

Parameshwara was responding to a media queries about the alleged tampering and concealing of documents related to the MUDA scam.

“Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has asked for clarification from the Karnataka Lokayukta regarding tampering of documents. This charge is also part of the clarifications sought. Allegations like tampering of signatures and other charges will be verified by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” Parameshwara said.

“When a file reaches the Chief Minister's table, it is signed by several officials, including secretaries. We need to examine the recommendations made by the secretaries and whether the CM made decisions against those recommendations or followed them,” he said, adding, "It has also been questioned as to why out of 26 applicants, land was allotted to only one person. Clarifications will be provided to the Governor in this regard,” he added.

When asked about the Chief Minister allegedly concealing a page of a letter from his wife in his writ petition to the Karnataka High Court, Parameshwara said, “The matter is under investigation, and a commission has been formed to look into the MUDA case. Let them make their submissions before the commission. The concerned persons will be questioned.”

Speaking about his visit to Delhi, Parameshwara said, “Our party leadership has called CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who are reaching Delhi. I am also joining them. I don’t know what is going to be discussed; it will be known once I reach there.”

“I have some personal work in Delhi related to my department and I want to follow up some matters with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are not providing clarifications on the MUDA case. I don’t know the agenda of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar,” he added.

“The MUDA case has been briefed to the Congress General Secretary and the headquarters. They have been briefed about what has transpired,” he said.

When asked about a possible national-level agitation against Governor Gehlot, Parameshwara said he does not know anything about it.

“In various opposition-ruled states, questions are being raised about the conduct of the Governors. In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala, questions have been raised about the conduct of Governors. I don’t know whether it will be discussed,” he said.

