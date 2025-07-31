MUDA scam: Ex-HC judge submits report to K'taka govt

Bengaluru, July 31 Chairman of the judicial commission investigating the Muda scam, retired judge of Karnataka High Court P.N. Desai, submitted a six-volume report to the Siddaramiah government on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh received the report on behalf of the government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

The details of the report are yet to come out.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the main accused in the case, and his wife B.M. Parvathi is named as the second accused.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted its initial report to the court regarding the case. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is also probing the matter. The petitioner in the case Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition before the High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Siddaramaiah-led government had constituted the judicial commission just before the beginning of the monsoon session in July 2024. The Commission was mandated to submit its report within a period of six months. However, the Commission has taken more time for the submission of the report.

The MUDA scam is primarily over the purchase, de-notification, gifting, encroachment, and awarding of sites in connection with 3.16 acres of land owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The BJP has alleged a loss of about Rs 4,000 crore to the government by alleged fraudulent allotments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also accused of misusing his office to create fraudulent documents over the 3.17-acre land near Mysuru city and getting 14 sites allotted from the MUDA in the name of his wife.

Siddaramaiah has maintained that allotments are made during the tenure of the BJP government. After allotments, the BJP has claimed it to be a “scam”.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had initially claimed that his family never asked for sites at the prime localities. “We are ready to return them. The government should provide him Rs 62 crore instead,” the Chief Minister said. However, his wife returned the allotted 14 sites to the MUDA later.

The BJP-JD(S) had launched a 7-day padyatra (foot march) from Bengaluru to CM Siddaramaiah's native Mysuru, demanding his resignation on August 4, 2024.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the ED, which had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order quashing the ED notice to Karnataka CM's wife and Minister

The CJI bench had objected to the ED notice and expressed displeasure while looking into the appeal. Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked that he, unfortunately, has some experience with such matters in Maharashtra. "Please do not force us to say something. Otherwise, we will have to make some very harsh remarks about the ED. Let political battles be fought among the electorate. Why are you allowing yourself to be used for this?" the bench questioned.

The bench further stated, "We do not find any error in the reasoning adopted by the single judge. In light of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, we dismiss the petition. We should thank you, ASG, for helping us avoid making harsh comments."

Welcoming the development of the Supreme Court upholding the Karnataka High Court verdict and quashing the ED notice in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had demanded a public apology by the BJP and JD(S) leaders.

