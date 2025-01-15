MUDA scam: Karnataka HC likely to give verdict today on petition seeking CBI probe

Bengaluru, Jan 15 The Karnataka High Court Dharwad Bench is most likely to pronounce judgment on the petition seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the prime accused in the case. His wife Parvathi is the second and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy is the third accused.

CM Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation by Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the MUDA scam for allegedly getting 14 sites allotted to his family by violating all rules.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna had filed the petition in this regard expressing his doubts about the probe conducted by the Karnataka Lokayukta into the scam.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna is likely to give the verdict in the first session. Snehamayi Krishna stated on Wednesday that he is confident of the court handing over the MUDA case to the CBI.

The letter by the ED to Karnataka Lokayukta sharing its findings on the MUDA scam had triggered a controversy earlier. CM Siddaramaiah had maintained that it was being done to influence the court.

CM Siddaramaiah has filed a petition seeking quashing of proceedings against him in the MUDA case. Following the allegations of land grab, Siddaramaiah's family returned the sites to the MUDA.

The Chief Minister was booked under Sections 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, and 351 of the IPC. Under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 3, 53 and 54 of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

The petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, had stated that he was being offered large sums of money to withdraw his petition seeking a probe by the CBI into the MUDA case.

Snehamayi Krishna had also lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta in this regard and urged the investigating officer to look into the matter. He has also provided a copy of CCTV footage showing one Harsha claiming to be the personal assistant of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife approaching his family.

Krishna had submitted a petition before the court demanding a probe by the CBI against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had stated in his petition that he does not think that Lokayukta can ensure a transparent probe into the MUDA scam and hence the CBI inquiry is sought,

He has further stated that the Lokayukta institution comes under the state government, and officers are designated by the government, therefore, he was not confident of a transparent and unbiased investigation into the case.

