MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah should resign and face law, says Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Aug 17 Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, on Saturday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign and face the law, in the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting sanction for investigation against the CM in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, the Karnataka BJP office, Shobha Karandlaje, responding to questions regarding the Governor's move, said that the Governor is acting according to the law, adding there are legal provisions in place.

The Governor has taken steps under the anti-corruption laws. He had acted on the reports of social activists T.J. Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna, discussing them with experts before taking action, she said.

"Karnataka Cabinet Ministers speak in defence of the Chief Minister to cover up corruption, but the law must be faced. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, you should resign and face legal proceedings," Shobha Karandlaje, who hails from Karnataka, said.

She said that Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility and resign over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki Tribal Board scam and the MUDA scam.

The Union Minister said that when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister in 2013, there were over 20 cases against him in the Lokayukta.

"To protect himself, Siddaramaiah had the Lokayukta institution dissolved and transferred the cases to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), thus managing to shut them down," she charged, adding: "CM Siddaramaiah had completed five years in power, but corruption was rampant in the state during his tenure."

Shobha Karandlaje, further slamming the Karnataka Chief Minister, said: "In just one year, there have been two major allegations against Siddaramaiah. The funds reserved for the SC/STs and the underprivileged in Karnataka were allegedly directed by the Congress high command to be used in Telangana's wine shops and jewellery stores."

She said that former minister B. Nagendra, who was asked to resign, was not alone responsible for the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam, and the Congress high command might have directed the funds to be routed for the Telangana Assembly elections.

"In the MUDA case, Dalits' land was allegedly taken illegally by CM Siddaramaiah's wife. His wife reportedly received a site in the upscale Vijayanagar Phase 3-4 illegally in Mysuru city. Throughout that time, Siddaramaiah was in a Constitutional position," she said.

