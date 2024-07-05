MUDA scam unearthed by those eying K'taka CM's post: Union Min Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka), July 5 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam was unearthed by those who were eying the Chief Minister’s post.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the famous Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru city, Kumaraswamy while referring to the sex video scandal, said that the CD factory has been closed and the MUDA factory was open now. "Their own party president (Dy CM Shivakumar) has brought out the MUDA scandal," he said.

It was alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar was behind the distribution of CDs containing the sex videos involving former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in jail.

"The land scam, which had not come to light in all these years, has suddenly come out. How? There is a role by those who are eying the CM's post," Kumaraswamy said.

“I have all the information regarding the scam. I even know how the wife of CM Siddaramaiah got the land. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is asking for Rs 62 crore compensation, should also raise his voice for the farmers who have lost their lands and now are on the streets,” the Union Minister said.

Kumarswamy will participate in the Janata Darshan in the Mandya Parliamentary constituency and address the grievances of the people.

