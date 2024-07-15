MUDA, tribal Board cases: K’taka BJP protests on first day of Monsoon Session

Bengaluru, July 15 Karnataka BJP on Monday launched a protest march in connection with irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and tribal welfare Board, allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ahead of the commencement of the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

BJP MLAs led by state President, BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, took out a protest march holding placards from the Legislators’ House to the Vidhana Soudha.

They demanded resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and handing over of the MUDA case to the CBI.

The protest march ended at the Maharshi Valmiki statue in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha and BJP leaders staged a protest after garlanding the statue.

Vijayendra stated, the BJP will not accept the single member judicial commission appointed by the Karnataka government to probe the MUDA case.

“We will not accept it. The MUDA scam should be handed over to the CBI. The Chief Minister knows that if the case is handed over to the CBI he will face trouble.

“The Congress government is enacting a drama in this regard and we will not let it happen,” he stressed.

“In the tribal welfare Board case former minister B Nagendra was arrested by the ED and the Chairman and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal is absconding. The ED had issued a notice to him and Daddal cannot be found anywhere,” Vijayendra slammed.

LoP Ashoka alleged, “The Congress government has looted the land reserved for Dalits. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost the moral right to continue in the post and he should resign immediately. The government has gobbled up Rs 187 crore of the Board. This is a government of looters.”

BJP MLC, CT Ravi, demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah stated that those who commit crimes must be punished.

“After rampant corruption, you should not bring caste in between. There is no separate Constitution for different castes,” he stated.

