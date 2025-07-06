Muharram Procession Tragedy in Bihar: One Killed, 24 Injured Due to Electrocution In Darbhanga

One person lost his life and 24 others sustained injuries due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Saturday evening, officials confirmed. The incident occurred in Kakorha village under the Sakatpur police station limits when a part of the 'tazia' touched a high-tension electric wire, District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said. Local administration and police personnel present at the spot rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

“All injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger,” the DM added. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. In a separate development in Muzaffarpur district, two persons were injured during a clash between two groups from different communities. The confrontation broke out during a Muharram procession in the Gaurihar locality under Bariyarpur police station limits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said a verbal dispute escalated into a physical clash. “The situation was brought under control swiftly. Some individuals have been detained, and an investigation is underway,” he said. Police in both districts are maintaining strict vigil to prevent further disturbances.