Mukesh Sahani, Tejashwi pay tribute to Phoolan Devi in Patna; hits out at NDA govt

Patna, July 26 On the martyrdom day of former MP Phoolan Devi, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) organised a tribute meeting at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna, drawing a large gathering from across Bihar.

VIP Chief and former Minister Mukesh Sahani, along with party officials, paid floral tributes to Phoolan Devi and vowed to carry forward her fight for justice.

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also attended the event and addressed the gathering.

Mukesh Sahani, popularly known as the "Son of Mallah (fishermen community)," said that Veerangna Phoolan Devi, born in a Nishad family, became a symbol of resistance against injustice and caste-based oppression.

"She showed the world that women do not just wear bangles; if injustice is done to them, they know how to take revenge," the VIP Chief said, adding that Phoolan Devi's life is an inspiration for women and marginalised communities.

Highlighting the need for education and rights awareness, Sahani urged people to educate their children and fight for their entitlements.

He alleged that a conspiracy is underway to take away the voting rights enshrined in the Constitution by B.R. Ambedkar, emphasising the need to protect democratic rights.

"If Lalu Yadav had not become the Chief Minister, the people sitting below would never have gotten the chair," Sahani said, crediting Lalu Prasad Yadav for empowering the backward and marginalised communities in Bihar.

He asserted that the Nishad community, which has secured reservations in other states, deserves the same in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, adding, "They (NDA) took away four of our MLAs, but now we will snatch 40. This is a fight to take back our honour."

Sahani urged people to bring a government of the poor through their votes, promising that if the Mahagathbandhan government is formed, the backward communities will hold key positions in the state, including the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, and migration.

"Nitish Kumar has been in power for 20 years, and Narendra Modi's government has been in power at the Centre for 11 years, but the condition of Bihar has not improved. Farmers' incomes have declined, and Bihar lags behind in every area," Tejashwi said.

He called upon the people to bring change in the state, urging them to form a Mahagathbandhan government that would focus on Bihar's progress.

"This (NDA) government has no vision, while we (Mahagathbandhan) have both a vision and a roadmap to make Bihar one of the leading states," he said, asking the people for a chance to govern and transform Bihar.

