Mukesh Singh is new DGP Ladakh; SD Jamwal DGP Arunachal Pradesh

Srinagar, Jan 2 Mukesh Singh was on Friday posted as the new DGP of Ladakh, replacing S.D.Singh Jamwal who has been posted as DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

An order issued by the Union Home Ministry said, “With the approval of the competent authority, posting of the following IPS officers of AGMUT cadre is ordered with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Mukesh Singh IPS (AGMUT: 1996) on repatriation from central deputation is posted as DGP Ladakh. S.D. Singh Jamwal IPS (AGMUT:1995), DGP Ladakh, has been posted as DGP Arunachal Pradesh, replacing Anand Mohan (AGMUT:1994), who has been moved to Delhi.

Mukesh Singh IPS was born on January 24, 1971, in Bokaro Steel City of Bihar, now in Jharkhand. He is an officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre who has served as IGP (Jammu Zone).

He is a B.Tech in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi). He joined the Indian Police Service in 1996 and has headed several sensitive assignments as district superintendent of police at Reasi, Pulwama, Poonch and Jammu during the peak of terror activities.

S.D. Singh Jamwal has a PhD in bio-terrorism. He was born on May 3, 1969, in Purani Mandi locality of J&K’s Jammu city.

He is a senior Indian Police Service officer known for expertise in disaster management (CBRN), particularly biological defence, and for leading initiatives like modernising police stations and promoting community engagement.

Appointed to the Ladakh Police Chief role in mid-2023, he has received awards for his disaster response contributions and focuses on training police for complex emergencies, while also overseeing local policing and infrastructure development in Ladakh.

Anand Mohan IPS (AGMUT:1994) is known as an inspiring police officer committed to maintaining law and order with commitment and vision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor