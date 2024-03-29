Mukhtar Ansari’s burial to take place on Saturday: Ghazipur SP

Banda (UP), March 29 The burial of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari will take place on Saturday, Ghazipur SP Omvir Singh said on Friday.

Stating that the body of Ansari is expected to reach Ghazipur by Friday night, Singh said: "As per tradition, there will be a ‘namaaz’ on Saturday after which the burial will take place in the Kalibagh graveyard."

The body of Ansari was handed over to his younger son Umar Ansari after a post-mortem late on Friday afternoon and it is expected to take 9-10 hours to reach Ghazipur via a pre-defined route.

The mortal remains are being taken to Ghazipur amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, all shops and commercial establishments in Mahmoodabad town remained closed on Friday.

Ansari, the jailed gangster-turned-politician, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Banda on Thursday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor