Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari sentenced to two years in hate speech case

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 In a major setback for Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, Abbas Ansari, son of dead mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, a Mau court convicted him in a hate speech case and sentenced him to two years in prison.

The verdict was pronounced by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr K.P. Singh in the MP-MLA court at the District and Sessions Court, Mau where Abbas Ansari was produced under tight security.

The case pertains to a speech delivered by Abbas during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He had allegedly made provocative remarks at a public meeting, warning government officials that they would be "taken to account" once his party came to power.

“I have told the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, that after the formation of the government, there will be no transfers or postings for six months. Everyone will remain where they are. First, there will be 'Hisab-Kitab', only then will transfers take place,” he had said.

The statement was deemed threatening and inflammatory, prompting the Election Commission to impose a ban on his campaigning at the time. His speech went viral on social media.

Following this, a case was registered against him at Kotwali Nagar police station in 2022. During the trial, six witnesses deposed before the court.

Speaking to reporters, Abbas Ansari’s counsel, Daroga Singh, confirmed the sentencing. “The Chief Judicial Magistrate has sentenced him to two years in the hate speech case. We will challenge this order in the Sessions Court. The impact on his MLA status will depend on the outcome of that appeal. Preparations are underway to move to the higher court,” he said.

The conviction adds to the legal troubles faced by the Ansari family, which has long been under scrutiny for its criminal-political nexus in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor