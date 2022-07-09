Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta passes away

Sadhana Gupta, wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away. Sadhana Gupta was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. She had a lung infection. Her condition had worsening over the past week. She was earlier undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but was rushed to Gurgaon by air ambulance after her condition deteriorated, after which she succumbed to the diease today.

Sadhana Gupta was admitted to Medanta Hospital for the last 15 days. She also had diabetes, along with high blood pressure, so her condition was critical. She was on the ventilator for several days. Mulayam Singh Yadav was also constantly taking care of her. Mulayam Singh Yadav had reached the hospital this morning to inquire about his wife's health. At the time, doctors said her condition was critical.

She later died today. Her body will be flown to Lucknow by a chartered flight from Delhi. Sadhana Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. She was a resident of Vidhuna in Auraiya. She first met Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1980. Sadhana Gupta was also married earlier. However, she did not stay with her husband for long and was divorced four years later. After which Sadhana Gupta and Mulayam Singh Yadav got married. Sadhana Gupta was 20 years younger than Mulayam Singh.

