Mulayam’s 84th birth anniversary to be celebrated today

Lucknow, Nov 22 The Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold a grand celebration on Wednesday to mark the 84th birth anniversary of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in his ancestral village of Saifai in Etawah district.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav will lay the foundation for a grand memorial that will be built in the memory of his late father.

The entire Yadav family has already gathered in the village while many party leaders will attend the event at the Saifai Mahotsav Ground.

The memorial will be built on 8.3 acres.

A grand park and public facilities are also planned here, as announced by Akhilesh Yadav on October 31.

Some of the structures of the memorial will resemble the design of the Lincoln Memorial and Thomas Jefferson Memorial in the US.

Some of the pillared architecture of the memorial would reflect the architecture of the era of Emperor Ashok as seen in Lumbini, Meerut and Prayagraj.

“Efforts will be made to complete this memorial very soon, before 2027,” Akhilesh had said.

