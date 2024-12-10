Mullaiperiyar Dam issue to be discussed during CM Stalin’s Kerala visit: TN Minister

Chennai, Dec 10 Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader S. Duraimurugan announced that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will raise the Mullaiperiyar Dam issue with the Kerala government during his visit to Kerala on December 11.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to attend the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations.

Duraimurugan’s statement came in response to a calling attention motion moved by Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

During the Zero Hour, EPS highlighted incidents where Kerala officials allegedly obstructed maintenance works on the Mullaiperiyar Dam.

He pointed out that vehicles of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department carrying materials for maintenance were intercepted by Kerala authorities, delaying critical repair activities.

EPS also emphasised that this issue has caused unrest among residents of five beneficiary districts in Tamil Nadu, who staged protests in front of the John Pennycuick statue, demanding uninterrupted maintenance works on the dam.

He urged the Chief Minister to discuss the matter with his Kerala counterpart and ensure the works proceed without hindrance.

Responding to the concerns, Duraimurugan acknowledged the incident and reminded the assembly that the Supreme Court had explicitly stated in its verdict on the Mullaiperiyar case that Kerala must not obstruct any maintenance work undertaken by Tamil Nadu.

He assured the assembly that such issues are typically resolved through dialogue and confirmed that he would accompany the Chief Minister to Kerala to raise the matter.

On December 4, two truckloads of M-sand being transported by the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) were stopped at the forest check post in Vallakadavu, within the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The trucks, stranded since 3 p.m., had received prior clearance from Kerala’s Minor Irrigation Department and the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Tamil Nadu PWD officials expressed frustration, noting that detailed estimates for 16 scheduled maintenance works in 2024 had been submitted to Kerala authorities well in advance, yet the works were still being obstructed.

The incident triggered protests, with over 100 farmers staging a road blockade at Lower Camp on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The protest, aimed at preventing Kerala vehicles from entering Tamil Nadu, was called off after police intervention.

The farmers condemned the Kerala government for obstructing maintenance works on the baby dam, demanding an immediate resolution of the issue.

