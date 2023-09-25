Multi-agency core group reviews security situation in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 25 A meeting of the multi-agency core group comprising security forces and intelligence agencies was held here on Monday to review the overall security situation.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC of Army's Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps and Dilbag Singh, DGP (J&K) co-chaired the meeting.

Officials said that the meeting reviewed the security situation and the course of action to enhance the counter infiltration and counter-terrorism grid.

The meeting was held in Srinagar's Badami Bagh cantonment area in the headquarters of the Chinar Corps.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held after the Kokernag encounter in which one Col and a Major of the army and one deputy superintendent of police were killed in an encounter with the terrorists.

Kokernag operation continued for 7 days when finally the two LeT terrorists including a local, Uzair Khan and a foreigner were killed who were responsible for the killing of two army and one police officer.

