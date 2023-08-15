Multi-layer security cover in Delhi on Independence Day as PM Modi set to address nation from Red Fort

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said. Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.

Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities have also been done to check the areas in the districts near the venue, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Giving details of the technology being used to ensure foolproof security, he said, AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed, while anti-drone technology is also being used for security. Adequate traffic arrangements have been put in place. The traffic police has also issued an advisory. We urge people to follow the advisory. The borders (of Delhi) have been closed for heavy vehicles from Monday night, while others entering the city are being checked. We are keeping a strict vigil on social media as well, Nalwa said.