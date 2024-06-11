Multi-layer security in place for Odisha CM's swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar, June 11 Multi-layer security has been put in place here at the Janata Maidan, where the new Odisha Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent personalities.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda said that as many as 67 platoons of police force will be deployed in view of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers.

Panda also noted that Inspector General of Police (Personnel) Praveen Kumar will be the incharge of the overall security arrangements at the Janata Maidan.

He further added that two DIGs, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 18 Additional DCPs, 58 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 94 inspectors and 312 Sub inspector and ASI rank officers will be deployed for the mega event.

Apart from this, three units of the Special Tactical Unit (STU), a dedicated urban warfare counter-terrorist force of Odisha Police, and an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team will be deployed at the event venue.

He also said that security personnel will be deployed in the high-rise buildings around the Janata Maidan. He also stated that the venue is being sanitised using the dog squad and Anti Sabotage team officials.

The city police have also restricted any vehicular movements from Jaydev Vihar Square to NALCO Square or any lane connecting to it from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or till the end of the function.

The BJP won 78 out of 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly elections, ending Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure as Chief Minister.

