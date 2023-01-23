Multidimensional poverty in Kerala is only 0.7 per cent, lowest in the country: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said that multidimensional poverty in Kerala is only 0.7 per cent and claimed that it was the lowest in the country.

Governor was giving the policy address in connection with the commencement of the budget session at the Kerala Assembly today.

"Multidimensional poverty in Kerala is only 0.7 per cent which is the lowest in the country," Arif Mohammed Khan said.

"My government is committed to uplifting the extremely poor and vulnerable families from their present state for which micro plans are being drawn up. My government is committed to land and housing for all in both rural and urban areas," the governor added.

The Kerala governor also stated that several steps were taken by the government to transform the investment landscape in the state.

"My government is taking several path-breaking initiatives to transform the investment atmosphere to a business-friendly one. My government will continue to bring in reforms in the investment arena and modernise and amend laws and regulations to facilitate and simplify approvals for investment in the state," he said.

Arif Mohammad Khan also stressed the importance of protecting the constitutional values of the citizens.

"My government is committed to protecting constitutional values which are presently facing many challenges. My govt is always committed to protecting the freedom of the press. A strong nation has to have a strong Centre, empowered states and actively functioning local governments," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

