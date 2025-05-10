Multiple enemy-armed drones in Amritsar destroyed: Indian Army

Chandigarh, May 10 Multiple enemy-armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar in Punjab and they were instantly engaged and destroyed by air defence units, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said on X.

"The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," it said.

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart enemy designs," it added.

Civil administration officials said Jalandhar city also saw several explosions on the night of May 10. Residents of Kangniwal village near the Adampur Air Force station were woken up with a loud explosion. Missile debris was also found at Mand Maur village near Kartarpur. The debris was also found at Rampur Khalian village near Phagwara, where an eight-foot-deep crater was created in the fields.

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Himanshu Aggarwal, in a message, said, "Jalandhar was on red alert all night. Many objects were seen and were neutralised by the armed forces. Stay calm and stay inside as much as you can."

Explosions were also heard in Pathankot district early Saturday morning. There is no official confirmation in this regard. Authorities enforced a total blackout in Pathankot and urged residents to stay indoors.

A loud explosion was heard in Haryana's Sirsa area, close to the airport, on Friday night as a missile-like object fell from the sky. Villagers reached the spot and discovered a heavy metallic object resembling a missile.

Local authorities informed the Army. Police officials told IANS that metallic remains resemble a missile and said they were investigating this matter.

The Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday decided to deploy nine anti-drone systems along the Pakistan border.

"We are ready to foil Pakistan's conspiracy as monitoring will be done through a high-tech system," a statement by the government said. It said the government's action "is a big step to break the back of terrorism".

It said the government is in an action mode as the drug trade that funds terrorism will be ended. The government will be deploying the anti-drone system for the first time to stop drug smuggling through drones, the statement read.

"Also, the border security will now be more robust," it said, adding that the AAP government "shows political will". Meanwhile, amid heightened tension, the AAP government in Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, deputed Cabinet ministers in all six sensitive border districts -- Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran -- that have already been placed on high alert.

