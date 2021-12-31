Multiplex association chief meets Sisodia, expresses concern at closure of theatres

The cinema industry is facing survival issues after GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) was activated in Delhi to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID and movie theatres were shut down till further orders in the national capital.

Opposing this decision of the Delhi government, the Multiplex Association of India (MIA) on Thursday met Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia to express their concern.

"Our business has been affected since March 2020. Our concern was GRAP which triggered the closure of the cinema. We told him (Sisodia) that their criteria are extremely harsh and slightly impractical because if you look at the same criteria, 90 percent of the Delhi will be closed in the next few days," MIA President Kamal Gianchandani toldafter the meeting.

He said, "Following this criterion, all the business will be shut in coming days. The Cinema industry is being treated unfairly. We have always demonstrated safety. We got beyond the line of safety protocol decided by the government."

Further, the MIA chief said that their association has submitted a survey of many countries where not even a single study shows transmission of COVID-19 outbreak because of cinema halls, which concludes that COVID transmission in cinemas is low as compared to others.

"Deputy CM has also given us assurance to take up this matter before DDMA. we hope this decision will reverse soon," he said.

On the question of the livelihood of employees, he said that a lot of livelihoods directly or indirectly depend on this industry and none of the foreign country administrations took the decision to shut the film industry.

"They (foreign countries) always try to find out a balanced way considering various safety measures. I also suggested that the government can restrict sitting capacity to 50 percent, make it mandatory for cine-goers to be double vaccinated," the MIA President added.

Speaking about the postponement of the upcoming 'Jersey' movie, he said, "This is the reason why Jersey postponed their release which was about to release on December 31. It may release in January 2022."

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with a 50 percent seating capacity and traveling standing will not be allowed.

"At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 percent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws," it said.

It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the last few days and the positivity rate has reached more than 0.5 percent for two consecutive days, besides regular increase in the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi therefore, as per aforesaid DDMA Order, Delhi has entered into Level-1(Yellow Level) of restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation I movement in NCT of Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor