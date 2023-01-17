Mumbai: 18-year-old house-help dies by suicide in Powai

An 18-year-old house-help died by suicide after jumping off a building in the Hiranandani area of Powai on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 8:30 am in the morning when the woman jumped from the 21st floor of the building.

The reason for the suicide is still unknown but the Powai police are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

