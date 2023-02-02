Mumbai: 4 held with 76 kg Ganja priced Rs 30 lakh

Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested four persons from outside Dadar railway station and recovered 76 kg Ganja (cannabis), informed officials.

The recovered drug is valued at Rs 30 lakh, they said.

The Crime Branch had received a tip-off that some men, carrying drugs, were headed to Mumbai to smuggle the narcotic. A trap was laid and four accused were arrested, officials informed.

Further, according to police, the Crime Branch took the four accused persons into their custody before turning them over to Bhoiwada police,

Bhoiwada police registered a case under NDPS Act and arrested the four accused.

The police said they were investigating the source of the drugs and who were they meant for.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor