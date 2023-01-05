Mumbai: 41-year-old woman falls into septic tank, dies in Bandra

A 41-year-old woman fell into a septic tank and died by drowning in Mumbai's Bandra East area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nipuna Sharma. The incident occurred at 7:25 pm at Sunstone Building, Shastri Nagar in Bandra.

Fire officials were deployed soon after the accident was reported. Fire officials brought the woman out of the tank and she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was declared dead.

( With inputs from ANI )

