Mumbai: 42-year-old man beaten to death, 3 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 12 : In a shocking incident a 42-year-old man has been allegedly beaten to death in Mumbai's Worli area, said Police. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder which happened in the late hours on Wednesday, the police added.

The accused, identified as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh beat Rajan Das with sticks and stones. It was found that the accused had a personal enmity with the victim. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC, said police.

Having got the information of the incident, the police reached the spot to find Rajan Das, a Prem Nagar, Worli resident lying on the road sustaining severe injuries, said Mumbai police. Rajan was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared to death though. The police said Rajan allegedly misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused, prompting them to attack him. The police said further investigation of this incident is underway.

